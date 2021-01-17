DAP rejects the rationale by Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan that the recent Proclamation of Emergency is not politically motivated but about saving lives to better manage the recent surge in Covid-19

DAP rejects the rationale by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan that the recent Proclamation of Emergency is not politically motivated but about saving lives to better manage the recent surge in Covid-19. If so, why use Emergency powers to suspend Parliament and State Assemblies. Can the suspension of Parliament result in COVID-19 magically disappearing?

The Movement Control Order(MCO) is the main tool to contain the spread of COVID-19, and not the Emergency. However. MCO was not as successful as previously due to the government’s double-standards. Further, abandoning the 3Ts of testing, tracing and treatment, especially full screening tests for all close contacts of COVID-19 patients is wrong.

Full implementation of the 3Ts of testing, tracing and treatment, including full screening tests for all close contacts of COVID-19 patients, is most effective in containing the spread of COVID-19. With a record 4,029 cases yesterday, the government should put out all stops and commit resources both in terms of manpower, equipment and funding to restore the full implementation of 3Ts. Failure to do so raises questions about the lack of prioritising and even competency of the Cabinet.

Without parliamentary oversight, the Cabinet’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 cannot be addressed. Huge government procurement contracts can be signed through negotiated tenders without practicing open tenders. Parliament will no longer be the platform to highlight public pleas for financial help, such as automatic extension of bank loan moratorium, rental relief of up to 50% discount for all shopping outlets during the MCO period, EPF contributions’ self-withdrawal and increasing to RM1,000 the monthly welfare payments, including the unemployed.

Instead, we have witnessed a series of government flip-flops in first prohibiting business sectors from operating like the automotive industry, optical and optometry as well as laundromat, before making a U-turn. The government should not arbitrarily classify certain businesses as non-essential service and prohibited from operating, even though they have few or free from COVID-19 cases.

How can the Emergency help to stop retrenchments, business closures and loss of economic livelihood? The people have elected MPs to represent them. The suspension of Parliament must be revoked and Parliamentary functions restored so that MPs can be the people’s voice to articulate their problems in Parliament. It is ironical that an unelected government can carry on as normal but not elected MPs

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 17th January 2021