Change in market operation hours will affect traders and buyers

I strongly urge that MKN reconsider the wet market operation hours and allow them to start at 6am along with every other business.

Clearly this man does not do the marketing in his household. If he did, he would know that most people, especially working people, go to the market as early as 5am to complete their purchase, head home and then get ready for work or school (which starts next week).

It’s almost a year into one form of MCO or another and the government is still going around in circles when it comes to developing comprehensive and reasonable SOPs. When will they ever listen to public grouses and provide a well-thought out plan to be followed during this period.

People have lost jobs, suffered loss of income, undergone emotional and mental stress while the National Security Council (MKN) keeps announcing guidelines that do not make sense. In his recent press briefing, our Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that wet markets and pasar tani should operate from 7am to 2pm while pet stores and veterinary clinics are open from 6am to 8pm.

It is utterly ridiculous that every other business including laundry services and pet stores are allowed to start at 6am but not an essential service such as the wet market and pasar tani.

Many of the market traders and residents in my constituency have voiced their dissatisfaction with this. The one hour in change of time can significantly impact the income of the market traders and the convenience for the people.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 17th January 2021