The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Disciplinary Committee met yesterday and decided that the party membership of the Perak State Assemblyman for Malim Nawar Leong Cheok Keng be terminated with immediate effect.

Leong Cheok Keng was earlier reported widely in the media that he has applied to be a member of Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA).

The DAP Constitution does not allow any party member to be the member of another political party. Any person found to apply or hold the membership of another political party will have their DAP membership terminated, as such dual-membership is deemed a treachery to the Party.

Therefore, pursuant to the media report, the Disciplinary Committee has, on 6-1-2021, written to Leong Cheok Keng to seek clarification and explanation on the media report.

Instead of replying to the Disciplinary Committee’s letter, Leong Cheok Keng has chosen to go through the media to state that he will not reply to the Disciplinary Committee’s query. Such defiance and arrogance to the internal party disciplinary mechanism is not acceptable.

More importantly, it renders credence to the report about him applying to join MCA which is a fundamental breach of the party discipline and a compromise to the integrity of a party leader.

In the premises, Leong Cheok Keng has left the Disciplinary Committee with no other alternative but to terminate his party membership with immediate effect.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Disciplinary Committee Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Monday, 18th January 2021