Review SOP, allow businesses to operate after 8pm as they are already limited to takeaway, drive-thru and home delivery

We urge the Perikatan Nasional government to allow all food and beverage outlets to operate as stated in their business license and not be limited to 8pm, considering that dining in is already prohibited and the sale of food is restricted to takeaway, drive-thru, or home delivery.

The current operating hours for food and beverage outlets make it difficult for those who need to buy food after working hours. Allowing traders to operate according to their business license will help revive their economy, generate income for food delivery riders, and encourage people to stay home as they can place orders from home without being limited to 8pm.

We urge the National Security Council (NSC) to immediately improve this SOP as it affects traders who can only depend on their daily wages for a living. In addition, we also urge the Government to extend the moratorium for at least another 6 months. Compared to MCO phase 1, traders may be even more badly affected now as they are forced to bear the payment of rent and workers’ salaries without a moratorium like before.

Darell Leiking

MP FOR PENAMPANG

Syed Saddiq

MP FOR MUAR

Mohd Azis Jamman

MP FOR SEPANGGAR

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan

MP FOR SEGAMBUT

Yeo Bee Yin

MP FOR BAKRI

Baru Bian

MP FOR SELANGAU

Sivarasa Rasiah

MP FOR SUNGAI BULOH

Salahuddin Ayub

MP FOR PULAI

Amiruddin Hamzah

MP FOR KUBANG PASU

Teo Nie Ching

MP FOR KULAI

Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis

MP FOR KOTA BELUD

Mahfuz Omar

MP FOR POKOK SENA

Khalid Samad

MP FOR SHAH ALAM

Dr Maszlee Malik

MP FOR SIMPANG RENGGAM

Maria Chin

MP FOR PETALING JAYA

Wong Shu Qi

MP FOR KLUANG

Teresa Kok Suh Sim

MP FOR SEPUTEH

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad

MP FOR KUALA SELANGOR

Dr Lee Boon Chye

MP FOR GOPENG

Kasthuriraani Patto

MP FOR BATU KAWAN

Nor Azrina Surip @ Nurin Aina

MP FOR MERBOK

Joint media statement by 21 Opposition MPs in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 18th January 2021