Review SOP, allow businesses to operate after 8pm as they are already limited to takeaway, drive-thru and home delivery

We urge the Perikatan Nasional government to allow all food and beverage outlets to operate as stated in their business license and not be limited to 8pm, considering that dining in is already prohibited and the sale of food is restricted to takeaway, drive-thru, or home delivery.
The current operating hours for food and beverage outlets make it difficult for those who need to buy food after working hours. Allowing traders to operate according to their business license will help revive their economy, generate income for food delivery riders, and encourage people to stay home as they can place orders from home without being limited to 8pm.
We urge the National Security Council (NSC) to immediately improve this SOP as it affects traders who can only depend on their daily wages for a living. In addition, we also urge the Government to extend the moratorium for at least another 6 months. Compared to MCO phase 1, traders may be even more badly affected now as they are forced to bear the payment of rent and workers’ salaries without a moratorium like before.
Darell Leiking
MP FOR PENAMPANG
Syed Saddiq
MP FOR MUAR
Mohd Azis Jamman
MP FOR SEPANGGAR
Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan
MP FOR SEGAMBUT
Yeo Bee Yin
MP FOR BAKRI
Baru Bian
MP FOR SELANGAU
Sivarasa Rasiah
MP FOR SUNGAI BULOH
Salahuddin Ayub
MP FOR PULAI
Amiruddin Hamzah
MP FOR KUBANG PASU
Teo Nie Ching
MP FOR KULAI
Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis
MP FOR KOTA BELUD
Mahfuz Omar
MP FOR POKOK SENA
Khalid Samad
MP FOR SHAH ALAM
Dr Maszlee Malik
MP FOR SIMPANG RENGGAM
Maria Chin
MP FOR PETALING JAYA
Wong Shu Qi
MP FOR KLUANG
Teresa Kok Suh Sim
MP FOR SEPUTEH
Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad
MP FOR KUALA SELANGOR
Dr Lee Boon Chye
MP FOR GOPENG
Kasthuriraani Patto
MP FOR BATU KAWAN
Nor Azrina Surip @ Nurin Aina
MP FOR MERBOK