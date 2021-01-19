What is the latest planning for home-based learning and when will 150,000 laptops promised in 2021 Budget be ready for the students?

Ministry of Education has further postponed the school opening. As at January 18, there is only 1 green zone in the whole Peninsular, ie Cameron Highland. At the same time, the whole Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Perlis and Pulau Pinang are red zones.

In contrast, when MOE made the decision to close all the schools in November, there were 16 red zones in Peninsular. It is obvious that home-based learning is inevitable and we can predict that many students will be ordered not to return to school for a foreseeable future. Therefore it is crucial for us to know what are MOE’s latest planning for home-based Learning.

It was announced in the 2021 Budget Speech that GLCs and GLICs would contribute 150 million ringgit into the Tabung CERDIK to provide laptops to 150,000 students in 500 schools as a pilot project.

MOE conducted a survey involving 670,000 parents with a total of 900,000 pupils between March and April last year and found that 6 per cent of students have their own computers, 5.67 per cent own tablets, 9 per cent own laptops and 46 per cent have smartphones. However, there were also 36.9 per cent of students who did not possess any device with which to follow online lessons.

Therefore, to ensure that home-based learning can be carried out effectively, MOE should explain to the parents especially those from B40 when these 150,000 laptops will be ready and distributed to the students.

At the same times, students are asked to download the digital textbooks when they resume their school sessions.

When digital textbook project was started, it was not meant to replace the hardcopy immediately, but to be used as an alternative. During PH times, digital textbooks were available for download while hardcopy were still given to the students.

I appreciate the effort of current MOE to introduce digital textbooks to the parents and students, but hardcopy should also be made available before school sessions resume because, as found out by the survey, nearly 37% of the students do not possess any digital device. Even for those with digital device, prolonged usage of digital devices is not advisable for young children. Therefore, the parents and students should be given the option to collect textbooks from school for their home-based learning.

MOE should know by now that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach which does not take into account variances in COVID cases, income level and digital gap, across districts and states is not going to be helpful and successful.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 19th January 2021