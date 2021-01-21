DAP congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States

DAP congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. His victory has shone the light of justice and opportunity against the darik forces of racism, white supremacy and religious extremism.

Malaysians face similar challenges. Unfortunately, the present unelected PN government instead of relying on democracy, has chosen instead to suspend Parliament and rule by exercising authoritarian powers. Malaysia has the distinction of being the only country in Asia to suspend parliamentary democracy and revert to dictatorship on the pretext of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only a functioning Parliament can allow the disastrous failure of this unelected government in managing COVID-19 to be addressed to save both lives and economic livelihood. Dictatorship can never be a solution to our problems but will only spawn more racists and breed religious extremism.

The latest action by the PN state government of Kedah in cancelling the Thaipusam public holiday has been criticized heavily by Hindus as a lack of respect for their religious sensitivities. After all, the current Kedah Menteri Besar was aggressively advocating the demolition of Hindu temples.

There is a perceived pattern of marginalization of the non-Malay or non-Muslim community by the present PN Federal and state governments with cuts in the 2021 Budget, especially on vernacular education. Those in power should do well to reflect on the notable quotes in Joe Biden’s inaugural speech,

“We will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example.

Not of personal interest, but of the public good.

That democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch but thrived. “

We must save democracy by pressing for the restoration of Parliament to ensure that a government of the people, by the people, for the people, can be proudly handed down to our children.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 21st January 2021