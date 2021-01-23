DUN Bukit Gasing extends and expands affordable COVID testing

DUN Bukit Gasing is extending and expanding affordable Covid-19 testing initiative using the rapid antigen (RTK-AG) test kit.

The testing will resume from Monday, 25 January 2021 and will be ongoing until further notice. In addition to the existing location at the MBPJ Multipurpose Hall in Jalan 51A/22, testing will now be conducted at the Pusat Rakan Muda Kompleks Arena PJ in Jalan Selangor, Seksyen 3 PJ. Both locations will now be conducting daily testing from Monday to Sunday with the exception of Public Holidays. Testing at MBPJ Hall remains between 1.00pm to 5.00pm, while testing at the Pusat Rakan Muda will be conducted between 10.00am to 7.00pm. No appointment necessary, just walk in to get tested.

The price for each test remains at RM 70 for everyone, regardless of state or nationality.

In our first week this week, we tested a total of 988 people and found 28 positive cases. All the positive cases were then given a referral letter to conduct a PCR test at their nearest District Health Centre (PKD). Our doctors also advised them on home quarantine and safety measures that can be taken to not infect their close family or friends, living in the same house.

Recently, the Health DG announced plans to increase PCR testing to 100,000 and eventually 150,000 per day. It’s current testing rate is 47,000 tests daily, which is about 63% of its maximum capacity.

The DG himself acknowledges that there are manpower and time management issues when it comes to PCR testing. Health experts have been calling for a ramp up in testing with triaged, mass and frequent testing regiment, utilising RTK-Ag instead of PCR to help to reduce the COVID-19 transmission. Mass testing using RTK-Ag helped manage the outbreak in Sabah and among the foreign workers because it was made mandatory. So why not ramp up RTK-AG testing first and foremost for everyone?

The problem with PCR testing is that it takes too long. Currently, only those who are symptomatic are tested, while the asymptomatic ones are told to home-quarantine without a test.

My stand on this is, make testing available and affordable for those who need it. Rope in all of government and all of society to help. We have begun to set a precedence with our RM70 testing. More ADUN and reps are stepping in with the same. Even the private healthcare providers are slowly following suit. It’s about time that the government seriously looks into rolling out affordable testing nationwide.”

For information about Bukit Gasing’s Affordable Covid Testing initiative, please contact [email protected]

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Saturday, 23rd January 2021