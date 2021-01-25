MIC and MCA should demand PN Presidential Council to censure the Kedah MB and demand reversal of the cancellation of Thaipusam as public holiday, failing which MIC should launch a nationwide “Boycott PAS Campaign” for religious insensitivity and intolerance of other faiths

I read the statement of Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor with grave concern. He ridiculed legitimate criticisms of MIC leaders on the cancellation of Thaipusam holiday in Kedah. Sanusi said he will ignore the warnings of MIC which said that it will not support him in the 15th general election (GE15) as MIC members have been supporting Pakatan Harapan in GE14.

The MB of Kedah has been making series of wild statements that hurt the Hindu community since he took over the MB post. So far only MIC and MCA leaders in PN have refuted his racist statement but the rest of the members in PN has been silent in his racist and discriminatory policy. Non criticism will be seen as supporting the MB.

If PN leaders still regard the coalition as a multiracial and multi-religious coalition, then MIC and MCA Should Demand Perikatan Nasional Presidential Council To Censure the Kedah MB and demand reversal of the Cancellation of Thaipusam as Public Holiday, Failing Which MIC Should Launch a Nationwide “Boycott PAS Campaign” for religious insensitivity and intolerance of other faiths.

Since this PAS MB has shown utter contempt to the festivals of non-Muslims and openly claimed that his party doesn’t need Indian votes, it is high time for MIC leaders to teach PAS a lesson by initiating a nationwide campaign to boycott PAS now, to pave way to encourage more peace-loving Malaysians to boycott PAS in coming GE.

On top of that, it is time for all PN component parties, particularly those from Sabah and Sarawak to voice out their protest against the divisive and discriminatory pronouncement of the PAS-led government in Kedah, because if PAS-led government can implement such a discriminatory policy in Kedah, it will also surely push for other racial discriminatory policies in other states too. It is time for all component parties in PN to take a stand on this issue which also smacks of racism, amongst others.

PAS has a short memory and will suffer as the way UMNO did when Ali Rustam did when he made several racist statements in GE13 some years ago and lost his seat. History has a strange way of repeating itself. Beware Sanusi.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 25th January 2021