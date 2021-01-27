Covid 19 worker clusters: Chickens have come home to roost, time to rethink migrant workers housing

It’s karma: just like you reap what you sow, we are facing the consequences of abusing migrant workers for decades.

A significant contributor to the Covid-19 infections is the work place and worker dormitory clusters.

In the last few months Malaysians were fed with daily images of migrant workers living in slavery-like conditions.

What was certain in worker dormitories was that physical distancing was a luxury.

Employers greed and disregard for laws together with poor government enforcement has made the work-places into toxic and super spreader zones.

Put differently, the chickens have come home to roost as a result of years of government neglect and employers’ focus on profits over decent work and minimum standards of housing for workers.

The Malaysian work place brings together three broad categories of workers: local, documented (1.5 million) and undocumented migrant workers (3.5 to 4 million). At the work place, the potential of infecting one another is real.

And true enough, numbers indicate that 225 of the 350 clusters recorded were in work places. The highest clusters were from the manufacturing sector (80), followed by construction (53) and services (31). And 28,477 of the 122,225 migrant workers tested were positive.

Given this nightmarish situation, we need to re-think our strategy as it appears that the quarantining of workers is not working because dormitories are designed to pack as many people as possible.

Leaked images of quarantine dorms show beds and workers huddled together without physical distancing.

Areas like toilets were at unacceptable hygiene levels. Both of this are concerns especially in the spread of COVID19.

And there are cases where quarantined workers are placed in two sections of the same floor with migrant workers who are negative sharing same common facilities such as toilets, walkways and elevators.

The buses that ferry workers to their dorm do not follow physical distancing either.

In the interests of public health and to stop the spread, the government should set-up a task force led by local councils involving employers and professional groups including NGOs to help plan, monitor and implement the Covid-19 testing and recovery process within the jurisdiction of the council.

Local councils will have a good sense of building space available in their respective areas, which could be used either during quarantine or for employers who might want to secure more space for their workers to ensure physical distancing.

The responsibility to manage quarantined workers and ensuring sufficient physical distancing space should be left to the government task force and not to employers and labour brokers.

All infected workers should be isolated in recovery facilities stipulated by the government task force.

And these recovery facilities could include securing existing budget hostels, government-run dorms, underutilised government buildings and hotels (including budget hotels) that are facing closure.

Buses transporting workers to and back from their dorms should be kept at 50% of the current occupancy or below to ensure physical distancing.

In the long run, the government and employers must commit themselves to improving workers living standards and building new dormitories that follow Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act.

And given the urgency in battling the epidemic, the government could consider initiating turn-key projects in the construction of workers dormitories with fast-track approvals made possible.

Alternatively, government including state governments could build these dorms on a turn-key basis and rent it out to SMEs that might not be able to build their own dormitories.

This will also give them the authority to do regular checks to ensure that the compliance towards safety and hygiene is followed.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) would only be effective to mitigate the pandemic until the hidden source of infection is identified and traced to break the chain of local transmissions.

What makes me worry are the lies and witch-hunting against undocumented workers since March 2020 that has made them afraid to come out for testing or receiving treatment.

Under the current immigration laws, the employers will be issued a fine of not less than RM10,000 but not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months, for each undocumented immigrant under his employment.

The above reasons have disincentivized both workers and employers from doing the Covid-19 test, as the test results will be reported to government agencies.

The fact is that migrant workers are a part of our community and the government must look into a comprehensive healthcare policy to ensure everyone is safe and protected- this include making them part of the vaccination program.

Our neighbour Thailand has made a progressive move by legalising undocumented workers for two years to stem the spread of the Covid-19.

I urge the government to grant amnesty for six months for undocumented migrant workers and conduct targeted mass testing for them.

The cumulative number of screenings is just 12% of documented migrant workers’ population. If we add up the undocumented workers, the screening rate is completely insignificant with less than a 4%.

Even with Health Ministry’s testing based on their actual capacity, we need at least three months to ensure all migrant workers are screened. However, the testing rate is too slow to detect the source of infection.

The utilisation of the PCR testing (takes about 4 to 7 days) is just not feasible to mitigate the current situation. A better mechanism to counter this would be to utilise the Rapid Test Kit Antigent (RTK-Ag) that has a faster turnaround time (couple of hours) and they can get the results to start the isolation and contact tracing.

This saves days of work and more importantly, prevents spread especially with the workers moving and carrying the virus along, causing a spread to others

Another method worth considering is pool testing for migrant workers, by combining samples from multiple people who stayed in the same dorm to carry out one test on the whole batch- not only can this save time and test many at one go, but it will save cost as well*.

If a pool gets a positive result, it can move to the second phase of testing, which breaks down the pool into smaller samples to identify the infected person or people.

Pool testing is more cost-effective and less time-consuming, and we could even prevent the laboratories from being overburdened.

We must therefore address the root causes and rethink our strategy to contain the virus as our economy cannot afford another lockdown.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 27th January 2021