National anti-epidemic strategy

I suggest that it is time for the government to launch “National Anti-epidemic Strategy” and come up with major policies for the four major tasks, namely:

epidemic prevention, screening, quarantine, and vaccine administration;

and it must be formulated based on epidemiology and scientific anti-epidemic measures.

It should make full use of data analysis to effectively control and reduce the COVID-19 infectivity rate and the number of confirmed cases.

With the support of the Kluang COVID-19 Screening Medical Staff and the Taman Kluang Barat Residents’ Association, the Mengkibol ADUN Office organized another rapid screening test at the Taman Kluang Barat Assembly Hall today to offer free screening for:

SPM/STPM candidates, couriers delivery riders, food stall vendors, front desk staff and cashiers, nurses from dialysis centre.

According to the current development of the third wave of the COVID-19 in Malaysia, we hope to help high-risk groups obtain timely detection, identification, quarantine to break the infection chain.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Sunday, 31st January 2021