The Democratic Action Party – Malaysia condemns the unlawful arrest and detention of the NLD leaders

In the wee hours of the morning, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD), were forcibly “taken” and detained through military raids. This comes after the Tatmadaw or the Burmese military claimed widespread fraud after NLD’s overwhelming victory during the November national elections.

We, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) – Malaysia, are deeply concerned by these actions from the Tatmadaw and its disregard for the democratic process. We have always been supportive of Myanmar’s democratic transition and its promise of a better future for Myanmar and its people. We urge the military and its allies to respect the rule of the law and to utilize lawful means in resolving its disputes.

Reminiscent of Malaysia’s Ops Lalang, we condemn the unlawful arrest and detention of the NLD leaders. We urge the military to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained. As in all democracies of the world, the election results should be respected and allow the new government to rule, whilst encouraging a healthy opposition within the walls and laws of parliament.

Teo Nie Ching DAP INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st February 2021