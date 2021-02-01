Those who have been issued with the offer to compound (summons) for purported offences under the Prevention and Control of Infection Diseases (Movement Control) Regulations by the police are advised to wait for the Government’s reply to my media statement

After my media statement on Saturday (30th January 2021), many have contacted me for advice.

I would advise those who have received the offer to compound (summons) issued by the police for purported offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Movement Control) Regulations to wait for the Government’s reply to my said media statement.

Section 25 of the relevant Act of Parliament (Act 342) gives exclusive power to the Director General of the Health Ministry or any public officer authorized by him for this purpose in writing to compound any offences under the Act or any regulations made under the Act.

I have reasons to believe that the police officers have not been authorized by the Director General of the Health Ministry to issue the offer to compound (summons) because the offer to compound issued by the police were addressed to different authorities for the fines to be paid. Some were requested to pay at the police station while others were requested to pay at the health office and the office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. Three (3) samples of the ‘summons’ are attached herewith. If there is a written authorisation from the Director General of the Health Ministry, it will be clear to which authority the fines are to be paid.

Those who have received the police ‘summons’ need not be worried because even if they are charged in court, the maximum fine is only RM1,000.00 which was what was offered in the ‘summons’. Those who feel that they have been wrongly issued the ‘summons’ when they have not committed any offence under the Movement Control Orders (MCOs) may also have their case heard in court.

I would like to reiterate that my intention to raise this issue is not to impede the Government’s effort combating the spread of Covid-19 but to require the Perikatan National government to follow the law as it requires its citizens to do so and to prevent the abuse of power by some police officers.

I urge the public to observe the MCOs so that we can together overcome this Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Monday, 1st February 2021