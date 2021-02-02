Will the National Security Council pave the way for a change of strategy to enable an “all-of-government” and “whole-of –society” strategy which does not depend on increasing penalties but effective communication campaign to restore public confidence and trust to make every Malaysian war-minded to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control?

Yesterday, it was reported that there were 4,214 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in Malaysia, bringing the cumulative total to 219,173 cases and 770 fatalities.

Malaysia has moved one rank further from No. 53 the previous day to No. 52 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, although Malaysians do not know whether yesterday’s increase of new Covid-19 cases had been inflated by backlog cases.

Today, Malaysia will replace Bulgaria to rank as No. 51 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia will among the top 50 countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases either on Thursday or Friday.

Clearly, the Malaysian strategy in the war against Covid-19 pandemic has failed, whether MCO2.0 or proclamation of emergency, to bring the third wave of spikes in Covid-19 cases under control.

Malaysia is the only country in Asia-Pacific where there is a such a prolonged run of spikes of Covid-19 cases, lasting over four-and-a-half months from Sept. 20, 2020.

Even India, the second country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases (10.8 million Covid-19 cases and 154,000 fatalities) have seen a drastic drop in daily increase of Covid-19 cases from a daily increase of 97,850 new Covid-19 cases on Sept. 17, 2020 to 8,587 cases yesterday.

Is the National Security Council prepared to pave the way for a change of strategy to enable an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach which does not depend on increasing penalties but on effective communication campaign to regain public trust and confidence to make every Malaysian war-minded to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control?

Is the National Security Council prepared to advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene a Special Parliament on the Covid-19 pandemic to make Parliament and the State Assemblies the centrepiece and platform of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic?

These are the two most important questions in Malaysia today.

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021