Project to build and renovate the State Executive Councillors offices in Komtar

The project to build and renovate the State Executive Councillors (EXCO) offices in Komtar was first mooted in 2019 following the lack of space. Currently, the average space for each EXCO Office is around 1,400 square feet and each office accommodates one EXCO member with four to five other staff.

The project was approved to renovate the offices on Levels 52 and 53 in addition to moving four offices to Level 31 to allow more space and provide a more conducive working environment at the estimated cost of RM4.95 million. The cost can be further reduced with a competitive open tender. This project will also help stimulate the economy by helping the successful contractor during this pandemic.

The offices were first created in year 1986 and no major renovations had been carried out since.

The State Government reiterates that projects approved will be implemented with proper procedures and tender processes.

The State Government will also continue to provide financial assistance to the people and sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, a financial package of RM20 million had been approved in addition to the RM155.5 million approved last year. Under no circumstances will the State Government neglect the well-being of Penangites during this challenging time. Moreover, another RM50 million has been allocated for this year’s iSejahtera programmes.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021