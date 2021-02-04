Mahathir’s egregious blunder resigning as PM

I am surprised that I was mentioned in the last paragraph of Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s statement yesterday, where he said:

“I thought that something similar was needed. But I failed because Kit Siang said I was trying to become a dictator. He supported Anwar as the PH candidate. Had the 92 votes gone to me I would have 154 votes. You can imagine what direction the nation would take when all parties put the nation first.”

This is Mahathir’s own conjecture. To put the record straight, PH’s decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister after Mahathir’s shocking resignation, was made unanimously by all three component parties of PH – DAP, PKR and Amanah. PH made the decision after Mahathir refused to continue as PH Prime Minister as well as abide and be bound by the PH General Election Manifesto.

There must be a PH Prime Minister and government to uphold and respect the people’s mandate granted in the 2018 general election. It is indeed unfortunate that Mahathir still refused to assume responsibility for his egregious blunder in resigning as Prime Minister when he had retained the support of the majority of the MPs, from Pakatan Harapan, Warisan and even Bersatu MPs.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 4th February 2021