SOPs for Chinese New Year Celebration should make sense

While it is important to observe strict SOPs during any festivals, authorities have to ensure that any conditions and rules imposed are sensible.

While we understand that inter District and interstate travel is disallowed, the government shouldn’t disallow family gatherings especially if there are relatives living within the same district.

Having a Chinese Sarawakian wife myself, it is unfortunate that we can’t go back to Kuching to celebrate the Chinese New Year with her family. Nevertheless, with or without interstate ban we have decided to be responsible citizens and family members not to go back this time round.

Chinese New Year reunion meals are very significant for Chinese families, therefore government shouldn’t disallow them, but should allow the families from within the same district at the very least to decide for themselves whether they should have a gathering or not. Coming from interracial marriage myself, I understand a thing or two about significant Chinese cultures.

Also, how will there be enforcement if they decide to gather anyways? Are the authorities planning raid every Chinese Malaysian household in the country? It doesn’t make sense.

How is opening up ‘pasar malam’ less dangerous than family gatherings? Families might as well gather in pasar malam just to spend time with each other.

While we are all trying to be responsible citizens to observe the necessary SOPs for our safety, it is important that common sense prevail when it comes imposing any regulations.

Muhammad Shakir Ameer DAPSY NATIONAL VICE CHIEF

Media statement by Muhammad Shakir Ameer in Shah Alam on Thursday, 4th February 2021