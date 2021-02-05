Chinese New Year SOP is best proof of the government’s failure to have an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic

The Chinese New Year SOP is the best proof of the government’s failure to have a “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysians who want to give full support to the national strategy to bring the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic under control will also be infuriated and antagonised by the Chinese New Year SOP, as it is a SOP which would not be drawn up by any group which realises that it is essential to regain public confidence, trust and support if Malaysia is not to totally lose control in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

No one disputes that there is need for a Chinese New Year SOP in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, but definitely not the Chinese New Year SOP which was announced by Senior Minister of Defence (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

The Chinese New Year SOP should be withdrawn and be replaced by one which is sensitive to the need to regain public confidence, trust and support of all Malaysians in the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 5th February 2021