Ministry of Education should make sure teachers are among the priority groups for Covid-19 immunization plan

Schools were closed since March last year. While school closure is inevitable, it also has far-reaching ramifications. These impacts will be felt not just through lost learning hours, but also the lack of institutional protection that schools offer, such as food program for many children from the B40 segment of society (Rancangan Makanan Tambahan) and various other support for the Orang Asli children in education as well the aid it offers to families as a routine that provides children and parents a form of stability.

After implementing home-based learning for nearly a year, our preparation and readiness for home-based learning is still below par. Until today, 3 critical issues that would determine the quality of home-based learning, access to of gadgets or suitable devices, internet connectivity & bandwidth, and adequate content for Education TV, remain largely unaddressed and severely lacking.

Therefore, school reopening should be one of our top priority. However, since schools reopened in is year January, there have been several incidents where teachers were found positive with Covid-19. This raises many safety questions. Parents need to be assured that appropriate measures are taken to protect children before children are allowed to go back to school.

Vaccinating teachers become a priority and is seen as a critical step towards creating an environment that is safe for children and provides stability in the education ecosystem. Last December, UNICEF was already calling for teachers to be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated. This will no doubt help protect teachers from the virus, allow them to teach in person, and ultimately keep schools open which in turn will allow parents and the larger segment of society to gradually return to a semblance of normalcy.

Britain’s education minister Gavin Williamson is advocating for teachers to be prioritised for vaccines. In Northern Ireland, upon the request of Education Minister Peter Weir, those working in special schools will be prioritised for vaccination against Covid-19. But in Malaysia, the Minister of Education is still finding his voice to speak up for teachers. I urge the Education Minister to show some leadership and urge the government to embark on an effective recovery journey.

Teachers must be prioritised so they remain safe. Teachers are the country’s precious resource as well and let us not forget their value in times like this.

Teo Nie Ching DAP INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 5th February 2021