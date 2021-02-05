Former magistrates claims of corruption in courts must be thoroughly investigated

I read with concern an article titled, “Justice gone wrong: Jailed for graft, ex-magistrate shares his story” which was published by Malaysiakini today which highlighted the story of a former Magistrate who had been convicted of corruption in the past.

While it is commendable that the Magistrate in question, Firdaus Ramlan, has chosen to turn over a new leaf and educate the public about the ills of corruption by coming out public, the following that he was quoted as saying in the said article about his time as a Magistrate in Kelantan is worrying:

“At that time, the corrupt system was already in place. I had inherited it. This was an open secret”.

Firdaus went on to state how bribes were offered through middle persons during his time as a Magistrate and described this as “system that was already in place” which everyone knew about.

In other words, according to him, such practices have been going on long before he assumed his role as a Magistrate which raises the question whether such practices are confined to only where he was based or throughout the country.

Other questions include whether such practices are confined to the lower courts or extend to higher courts throughout the country.

Firdaus’ revelations are serious indeed and cannot escape the attention of the Chief Justice who must investigate his claims as same are certainly capable of tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and will affect public confidence in the said institution.

It is important for such investigations to extend to all courts throughout the country and this can only be done with the cooperation of the MACC which must play its part to keep corruption away from the very institution entrusted to combat it.

In the circumstances, I urge the CJ to commence investigations immediately into Firdaus’ said claim and for the MACC to act forthwith, perhaps by launching covert operations in courts to ascertain the veracity of his claim.

The image of the courts must be jealously guarded and it’s integrity maintained. Any attempt at tarnishing such image must be severely dealt with.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 5th February 2021