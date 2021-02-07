Time for an e-hailing and p-hailing tribunal

The 60% cut by J&T Express decreasing rates from RM1.50 a parcel to RM0.60 per parcel during the pandemic is unfathomable. This company handles about 100k parcels a day and this is a cruel act.

I therefore strongly urge the Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Human Resources to look into better protection for the drivers and riders. They should establish a tribunal to resolve disputes between riders, customers and the e-hailing and p-hailing companies (Grab, Foodpanda, Lalamove, J&T, etc).

E-hailing and P-hailing services give too much power to the companies in relation to the drivers/riders. Riders often have to meet certain KPI to qualify for bonuses and incentive payments.

Common frustration of riders include penalties for late deliveries (when the sender or receiver is actually at fault), disqualification for bonuses/incentives (due to various disputes), bugs in the app that cause delay of job notification to the rider and suspension from the platform for various reasons.

Existing mechanism for arbitration is not easily accessible to the public and riders and the currently lengthy and expensive process of court will discourage due course of action. There should be an independent body which can adjudicate disputes between individual drivers/riders and the respective companies.

The riders/drivers are at the mercy of these companies. And due to the pandemic, many are now forced to do this work full time and depend on these companies for their source of income. Their hard work has enabled the respective companies to gain popularity, and once the company is established, the riders are at their mercy.

It’s not that riders should be holding their employers hostage, but considering the vastly different financial positions between the company and their riders, it’s only right that the government steps in to provide a hassle-free avenue to an estimated 400,000 riders out there to channel their frustrations. Its is also crucial now more than ever considering that the e-hailing and p-hailing industry has played a vital role to fuel domestic economy during this pandemic.

This will definitely help in ensuring a more peaceful protest when they are reassured that their concerns are being heard and would not have to go to the extremes.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 7th February 2021