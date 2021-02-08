The confusion over the nonsensical CNY SOPs by the PN government, is a disturbing display of cultural insensitivity and disrespect, that should not have happened after 63 years of Merdeka

The Chinese community is fully committed to fighting together with all Malaysians to defeat the COVID-19 threat by complying with the SOPs, even for the coming Chinese New Year(CNY) celebrations. The confusion over the nonsensical CNY SOPs by the PN government, is a disturbing display of cultural insensitivity and disrespect, that should not have happened after 63 years of Merdeka.

There should be no double-standards, especially when weekly or daily pasar malams open to the public are allowed throughout the country, but not once in a year CNY Reunion Dinner for family members only. The Buddhist or Taoist temples are merely asking for the same rules applied for other religions.

No one is asking for inter-state travel but just like pasar malams, those living within 10kms should not be barred from the CNY Reunion Dinner. The Chinese community should not be made to appeal or even beg to be treated equally with pasar malams to celebrate their CNY Reunion Dinner with their loved ones. This hurts the feelings of the Chinese community and does not help to foster mutual respect and national unity.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 8th February 2021