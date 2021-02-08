Why is Malaysia behind Bangladesh in getting the Covid-19 vaccines?

Economically, Malaysia is ahead of Bangladesh yet one of the world’s poorest nations has overtaken Malaysia in getting the vaccines to fight Covid-19.

Despite all the reports about the lack of ultra-cold storage facilities in the country, Malaysia went ahead to purchase the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer, and delivery can only be done in late February, whereas Bangladesh, which purchased 30 million doses of the Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, has already received the first delivery of 5 million doses.

Two million doses of Covishield were also delivered as a gift from India, while China has also given millions of doses to countries such as Brazil and Turkey, but we hardly hear any such offers from Pfizer.

Prior to the announcement by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin of the purchase from Pfizer, the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi had visited both Indonesia and Malaysia to offer their vaccines at below US$20 per dose. Indonesia has since received their vaccines and started the vaccination programme, but Malaysia is still lagging behind.

In most of these countries, we see the Health Minister leading the vaccination programme, but in Malaysia, the task is given to the Minister of Science and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin.

It is time for the government to tell us whether the delay is caused by the lack of ultra-cold storage or other forms of negotiations that involve profit to companies involved. This is a question that has been raised by members of the public, and since this question could not be brought up in parliament, it has to be answered by the government in the public domain.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 8th February 2021