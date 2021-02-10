2021 Chinese New Year Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on 10.2.2021

DAP wishes the Chinese community a Happy Chinese New Year. Even though Chinese New Year festivities will be muted and quieter this year, we celebrate the Chinese New Year in the positive spirit of hope and belief that this year will be better.

As loyal Malaysian citizens, the Chinese community ask to be treated fairly. Only an inclusive society that promotes national unity, religious harmony and mutual respect amongst the different ethnic groups can ensure peace and prosperity.

So long as we keep our family together safe and healthy, we can still fight for their economic and education future. For this reason we hope that the government will play their role by ensuring full compliance and there are no double-standards in the application of the COVID-19 SOPs.

Businesses should not be victimised with unfair demands by the authorities but should be helped with direct grants to help to save jobs, businesses and livelihoods. We must boldly embrace digitalisation, not only for our business but also secure the education future of our children.

The government must buy lap-tops for every student to implement on-line education. We can no longer allow our children to stay at home and not go to school anymore. There is more to share when wealth is created, and knowledge gained.

Malaysians deserve to live better. DAP will continue to listen to the people, work for the people and give hope to secure our children’s future.

Gong Xi Fa Cai.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

