If Cabinet cannot respect the Equality of All in the eyes of the Law, they should resign en bloc

Now, the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (AMM) has also spoken up against the government’s decision on the 3-day quarantine ruling for ministers.

The people feel vindicated that our concerns are genuine. I am a wakil rakyat and the question I would like to ask is: Who should the raykat now believe? The health minister, Dr Adham Baba and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet or the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia?

The Government can brand the AMM as anti-government, or perhaps, banning the organisation, but if such a statement can be issued by top medical officers in the country, I believe no matter how hard Perikatan Nasional (PN) and other politicians try to argue with AMM, the rakyat would rather believe the medical professionals.

After all, when one falls ill, who do they go to? When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, who were the frontliners? Was it Muhyiddin, Dr Adham or Ismail Sabry?

The Opposition has maintained that there should be no double standards in the way how standard operating procedures apply to ministers on one hand and the rakyat on another.

Under such circumstances, the PN cabinet should be ashamed of its adamant stand to uphold their own policy, as the Covid-19 virus does not know how to differentiate between “super VVIPs” and the ordinary man on the street.

If the cabinet cannot respect the rule of law and equality of all men before the law, they should resign en bloc.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11th February 2021