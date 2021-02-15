Urge Muhyiddin to introduce specific acts to address racial and religious discrimination

I laud the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s word of caution to all Malaysians not to allow politicians who use racial cards to gain political mileage.

Apparently, Muhyiddin, whose statement, “Malay first” once raised eyebrows, now understands the challenges faced in a multiracial country like Malaysia.

For this reason, Muhyiddin should change his own stance to be “Malaysian first,” as we are all Malaysians, be it that we are Indians, Kadazan, Dayak, Malays or Chinese. It may take a lot of humility for us to put other races first, but this is about putting the nation first before one’s race.

To solve the problem of politicians using racial cards, I urge Muhyiddin to introduce specific acts to address racial and religious discrimination, such as to enact the Religious and Racial Hatred Act and Anti-Discrimination Act.

The same question I had also asked in parliament during Pakatan Harapan administration, and again in August last year if Perikatan Nasional (PN) would be prepared to enact these laws. On both occasions my requests were rejected with the same excuses that the existing laws were sufficient to curb religious and racial polemic. However, under the present scenario, Muhyiddin knows that no actions have been taken against such idiosyncrasies of certain politicians.

He even calls these politicians the “political actors” who exploit the racial feelings of the people. It takes more than just talk to solve a perennial problem that has been plaguing the country for many years.

Would Muhyiddin and his colleagues in PN have the political will to enact the nine key outcomes and 15 recommendations made in 2015 as part of Barisan Nasional’s national unity blueprint by the now-defunct National Unity Consultative Council?

If yes, Muhyiddin would have created his greatest legacy as the only Prime Minister who could steer the country away from the present communal formula for national self-destruction.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 15th February 2021