What exactly are the new guidelines for Covid-positive patients?

Last month, the Ministry of Health announced the setting up of 213 Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) to help patients undergoing home treatment. This reactive measure was taken after the record-breaking increase in reported COVID-19 cases and the inability of existing COVID-19 quarantine centres to cope.
However, in all their messaging, the only constant was that the CAC is meant to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage patients who have been certified positive for COVID-19. It fails to address:
Who qualifies as ‘certified positive patients’ (Is the PCR test the only acceptable test or is RTK-Antigen also acceptable?) and
What exactly do they do upon being tested positive (Is declaring on MySejahtera enough or MUST they go to the CAC?).
One of my constituents recently shared his own confusing and harrowing experience dealing with the local CAC and Pejabat Kesihatan Daerah (PKD). After testing positive via RTK-Antigen testing on 1 February 2021, followed by a PCR test on the 8 February (also positive), this 42-year-old family man self-quarantined himself to avoid infecting the rest of his family as they had tested negative at the time.
On 11 February (10 days from his RTK-Antigen positive results), he had gone to the CAC for a release letter and was told that the CAC does not accept RTK-Antigen results, and counted the 10 days quarantine from the PCR test. This extended his quarantine by 7 days – which makes his quarantine period a total of 17 days.
The man’s action to self-quarantine is in line with the many announcements by the government to self-quarantine and declare Covid-19 positive status on the MySejahtera app. To his understanding, as well as some others in medical practice that I have checked with, he was compliant to that latest announcement. He also verified with the centre where he did his initial RTK Antigen test that they have uploaded his positive result to SIMKA as required by MOH.
The ministry must answer 2 important questions:
With the number of reported cases still high, the government should really be more proactive and definitive in their strategies. Right now, not only are they running around like a headless chicken, they are pulling the rakyat down along with them.