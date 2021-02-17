The membership of 9 Perak members are terminated with immediate effect

The DAP Disciplinary Committee has received complaints of disciplinary breaches by the following members from the Perak State :
Disciplinary proceedings have been commenced against the above said members. However, members (i) to (vi) above have tendered their resignations as members of the party. The Disciplinary Committee have issued show cause letters to members (vii) to (ix) above as to why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them but they have failed, refused or neglected to reply to the show cause letters.
The Disciplinary Committee has today decided that the membership of the above 9 members are terminated with immediate effect.
Members are reminded that any act of showing support to elected representatives who has betrayed the party shall constitute an act of indiscipline against the party.