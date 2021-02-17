Rina Harun should explain how did she manage to accumulate sufficient wealth and fund to pay off the huge debt in a short period

It was reported that The Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun has settled her debts to a Paris- based film company. She was earlier served with a Bankruptcy Notice for debts amounting to RM1,340,642.02.

Rina Harun should explain how did she manage to accumulate sufficient wealth and fund to pay off the huge debt in a short period of 15 months as the Assets Declaration data shows that Rina’s Assets stood at RM72,000.00 when the same was made public in 20th November 2019, with an income of RM34,004.48 a month.

If Rina’s income remain unchanged since 2019, it will take 40 months for Rina to accumulate the fund to settle the debts in the Bankruptcy Notice, provided that she didn’t spend a single cent from her income.

Or did Rina Harun had made a false declaration in November 2019 on her assets?

Being a Cabinet Minister and public servant, Rina Harun owes the People an explanation.

Jenny Choy Tsi Jen DAPSY NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON & SA FOR CANNING

Media statement by Jenny Choy Tsi Jen in Ipoh on Wednesday, 17th February 2021