The statement by Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin that the case of Minister of Federal Territories Annuar Musa needs to be referred to the Attorney General before a compound is issued is absolute nonsense

The statement by Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin that the case of Minister of Federal Territories Annuar Musa needs to be referred to the Attorney General before a compound is issued is absolute nonsense and smacks of double standards when compared to those who are compounded by the police for breaching MCO SOPs.

Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 states:

“Compounding of offences.

The Director General or any public officer authorized for this purpose by him in writing may compound any offence under this Act or any regulations made under this Act which has been prescribed by regulations as compoundable by collecting from the offender a sum of money not exceeding one thousand ringgit.”

It is clear that any public officer can issue a compound.

So many who have breached SOPs have been dealt with under the said section.

According to a news report by NST, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said police yesterday nabbed 596 people for flouting SOPs of which, 64 were remanded. The rest paid the compound.

Why is Annuar not being offered a compound like the rest?

Recently, Ketari state assemblyperson Young Syefura Othman said she was directed to settle a compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor.

Others who breach SOPs are regularly offered compounds which are normally settled to avoid prosecution.

Why is Annuar’s case so different to the point that it needs to go all the way up to the AG?

Unless Annuar is being investigated for a non-compoundable offence under the Penal Code, which there has been no indication of, he should be treated like any other citizen that breached SOPs.

Surely, the AG has more pressing matters to attend to such as various challenges to the advice of the Prime Minister to the Yang Di Pertuan Agong in promulgating ordinances which effectively suspend Parliament during the course of this Emergency.

To Saiful Azly I have this to say.

There is no need to treat Annuar differently. He does not need the attention of the AG.

Like anyone else, if he breached the SOPs, compound him like you would others, failing which, you may be seen to be practicing double standards in the treatment of politicians and ordinary citizens.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 17th February 2021