MACC should take immediate action to investigate the Minister of Women, Family, and Social Development

I have lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) urging an investigation into Datuk Seri Rina Harun’s source of wealth in settling her debts.

MACC needs to investigate how Rina Harun managed to pay her debts of RM1,340,642 in 15 months.

MACC needs to investigate if the Women, Family and Community Development Minister had received an additional source of income.

Referring to MACC’s asset declaration data in November 2019, Rina Harun declared that her assets stood at RM72,000 with a monthly income of RM34,004.48.

If Rina Harun source of income did not change, she will need approximately 40 months to collect enough funds to pay off her debts without spending a cent of her income.

As being a Cabinet Minister and public servant, MACC’s should show its responsibility and take immediate action to investigate the Minister of Women, Family, and Social Development.

Jenny Choy Tsi Jen DAPSY NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON & SA FOR CANNING

Media statement by Jenny Choy Tsi Jen in Ipoh on Thursday, 18th February 2021