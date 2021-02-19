Why is Malaysia one of the worst performing countries in bringing the Covid-19 epidemic under control in the last three months?

Although the daily increase of Covid-19 infections have come down to four-digit two- thousand figures in the past five days, far from the peak figures of 5,728 and 5,723 figures on 30th and 29th January respectively, it is disturbing that Malaysia is one of the worst performing countries in bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control in the past three months.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Malaysia was ranked No. 85 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-18 cases.

We have now leapfrogged 40 places in the last three months as we are ranked No. 45 among the countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

In contrast, China which was ranked No. 62 on Nov. 18, 2020 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is now ranked No. 84 – overtaken by 22 countries in the past three months.

Malaysia holds the dubious distinction of having made the greatest leap in the last three months among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Even the worst performing country, the United States, which has registered cumulative total of over 28.5 million cases, have made tremendous strides to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

The country has averaged around 81,000 cases a day over the past week, the fewest since the beginning of November. Yesterday, it registered 62,125 new Covid-19 infections. At its peak, United States registered a daily increase of 308,442 new Covid-19 cases on January 8.

America continues to average more than 2,000 deaths each day, having exceeded over 500,000 deaths. It saw a daily fatality of 4,502 deaths on January 12.

Even India, the world’s second country with the most total cumulative total of Covid-19 cases (over 10.96 million cases) have its peak daily increase of 97,859 new Covid-19 infections on Sept. 16 slashed to 12,643 cases yesterday, with the peak fatality of 1,283 deaths on Sept. 15, 2020 reduced to 85 deaths yesterday.

In comparison, Malaysia recorded its highest daily fatality of 25 deaths yesterday.

Undoubtedly, Malaysia has done better than United States and the European countries, but we are cannot compare with Asian countries like Taiwan and Vietnam which have been regarded as the best-performing countries in the war against the Covid -19 pandemic.

Can the Muhyiddin government explain the reasons for Malaysia being among the worst performing countries in bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control, as well as in dealing with the social, educational and economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 19th February 2021