Rallying of support for Malaysiakini is a great sign that the dream for a more open, just and free society in Malaysia is not dead but is very much alive

The immediate rallying of support for Malaysiakini is a great sign that the dream for a more open, just and free society in Malaysia is not dead, but is still very much alive.

While the Federal Court decision is most shocking, especially the prohibitive fine of RM500,000, what is most encouraging and uplifting is the immediate rallying of public support for Malaysiakini.

The battle for a more open, just and free society must go on to ensure that there is freedom of expression. accountability and transparency, the rule of law, efficient and effective governance, and ethics and public integrity in government affairs.

Malaysians must dare to dream big dreams for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 19th February 2021