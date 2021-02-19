DAP stands in solidarity with Malaysiakini

This is a sad day for Malaysiakini and for the media industry in Malaysia. We stand in solidarity with my media friends in Malaysiakini.

Malaysiakini has played an important role as the 4th pillar of democracy. It always holds us accountable and keeps elected reps and the executive in check.

To show our solidarity with Malaysiakini, 50 of DAP Members of Parliament hereby pledge to each donate RM1,000 to Malaysiakini. At the same times, DAP Malaysia will also donate RM10k to Malaysiakini. We urge our fellow Malaysians who appreciate Malaysiakini to follow suit.

1. Lim Guan Eng, Bagan MP

2. Tan Kok Wai, Cheras MP

3. Lim Kit Siang, Iskandar Puteri MP

4. Anthony Loke, Seremban MP

5. Teo Nie Ching, Kulai MP

6. Chan Foong Hin, Kota Kinabalu MP

7. Dr. Ong Kian Ming, Bangi MP

8. Wong Kah Woh, Ipoh Timor MP

9. Tony Pua, Damansara MP

10. Yeo Bee Yin, Bakri MP

11. Kasthuri Patto, Batu Kawan MP

12. Hannah Yeoh, Segambut MP

13. Teresa Kok, Seputeh MP

14. RSN Rayer, Jelutong MP

15. Nga Kor Ming, Teluk Intan MP

16. Fong Kui Lun, Bukit Bintang MP

17. Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Sandakan

18. Wong Shu Qi, Kluang MP

19. Lim Lip Eng, Kepong MP

20. Wong Hon Wai, Bukit Bendera MP

21. Khoo Poay Tiong, MP for Kota Melaka

22. V Sivakumar, Batu Gajah MP

23. Noorita Sual, Tenom MP

24. Gobind Singh Deo, Puchong MP

25. Chow Kon Yew, Tanjong MP

26. Ngeh Koo Ham, Beruas MP

27. Alice Lau, Lanang MP

28. Thomas Su, Kampar MP

29. Steven Sim, Bukit Mertajam MP

30. Kelvin Yii, Bandar Kuching MP

31. Tengku Zulpuri Shah, Raub MP

32. Pang Hok Liong, Labis MP

33. Oscar Ling, Sibu MP

34. Teh Kok Lim, Taiping MP

35. Ramkarpal Singh, Bkt Gelugor MP

36. Charles Santiago, Klang MP

37. M. Kula Segaran, Ipoh Barat MP

38. Wong Tack, Bentong MP

39. Mordi Bimol, Mas Gading MP

40. Liew Chin Tong, Senator

41. Lim Hui Ying, Senator

42. Alan Ling Sie Kiong, Senator

43. Nga Hock Cheh, Senator

44. Suresh Suresh Singh Rashpal Singh, Senator

45. Chiew Chiu Sing, Sarawak Tanjung Batu Assemblyperson

46. Chew Peck Choo, Johor Yong Peng Assemblyperson

47. Sheikh ‘Umar Bagharib Bin Ali, Johor Paloh Assemblyperson

48. Chew Chong Sin, Johor Mengkibol Assemblyperson

49. Nicole Tan Tan Lee Koon, NS Bukit Kepayang Assemblyperson

50. Ko Chung Sen, Perak Kepayang Assemblyperson

Democratic Action Party

Media statement by Demoratic Action Party in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 19th February 2021