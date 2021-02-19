DAP stands in solidarity with Malaysiakini

This is a sad day for Malaysiakini and for the media industry in Malaysia. We stand in solidarity with my media friends in Malaysiakini.
Malaysiakini has played an important role as the 4th pillar of democracy. It always holds us accountable and keeps elected reps and the executive in check.
To show our solidarity with Malaysiakini, 50 of DAP Members of Parliament hereby pledge to each donate RM1,000 to Malaysiakini. At the same times, DAP Malaysia will also donate RM10k to Malaysiakini. We urge our fellow Malaysians who appreciate Malaysiakini to follow suit.
1. Lim Guan Eng, Bagan MP
2. Tan Kok Wai, Cheras MP
3. Lim Kit Siang, Iskandar Puteri MP
4. Anthony Loke, Seremban MP
5. Teo Nie Ching, Kulai MP
6. Chan Foong Hin, Kota Kinabalu MP
7. Dr. Ong Kian Ming, Bangi MP
8. Wong Kah Woh, Ipoh Timor MP
9. Tony Pua, Damansara MP
10. Yeo Bee Yin, Bakri MP
11. Kasthuri Patto, Batu Kawan MP
12. Hannah Yeoh, Segambut MP
13. Teresa Kok, Seputeh MP
14. RSN Rayer, Jelutong MP
15. Nga Kor Ming, Teluk Intan MP
16. Fong Kui Lun, Bukit Bintang MP
17. Vivian Wong Shir Yee, Sandakan
18. Wong Shu Qi, Kluang MP
19. Lim Lip Eng, Kepong MP
20. Wong Hon Wai, Bukit Bendera MP
21. Khoo Poay Tiong, MP for Kota Melaka
22. V Sivakumar, Batu Gajah MP
23. Noorita Sual, Tenom MP
24. Gobind Singh Deo, Puchong MP
25. Chow Kon Yew, Tanjong MP
26. Ngeh Koo Ham, Beruas MP
27. Alice Lau, Lanang MP
28. Thomas Su, Kampar MP
29. Steven Sim, Bukit Mertajam MP
30. Kelvin Yii, Bandar Kuching MP
31. Tengku Zulpuri Shah, Raub MP
32. Pang Hok Liong, Labis MP
33. Oscar Ling, Sibu MP
34. Teh Kok Lim, Taiping MP
35. Ramkarpal Singh, Bkt Gelugor MP
36. Charles Santiago, Klang MP
37. M. Kula Segaran, Ipoh Barat MP
38. Wong Tack, Bentong MP
39. Mordi Bimol, Mas Gading MP
40. Liew Chin Tong, Senator
41. Lim Hui Ying, Senator
42. Alan Ling Sie Kiong, Senator
43. Nga Hock Cheh, Senator
44. Suresh Suresh Singh Rashpal Singh, Senator
45. Chiew Chiu Sing, Sarawak Tanjung Batu Assemblyperson
46. Chew Peck Choo, Johor Yong Peng Assemblyperson
47. Sheikh ‘Umar Bagharib Bin Ali, Johor Paloh Assemblyperson
48. Chew Chong Sin, Johor Mengkibol Assemblyperson
49. Nicole Tan Tan Lee Koon, NS Bukit Kepayang Assemblyperson
50. Ko Chung Sen, Perak Kepayang Assemblyperson