The arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine to Penang

Today is a significant day as we welcome the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine to Penang.

We have now entered an important phase in the fight against the Covid-19, which is mass vaccination.

We have very limited success in winning the battle against the pandemic over the past one year and we have to pay a heavy price as many have died or have been infected by the virus and consequently our socio-economic development and the people’s livelihood have been severely affected.

While continuing with the 3-Ts strategy of Testing, Tracing and Treatment in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the mass vaccination programme gives hope that we can be on the road to recovery.

It is my earnest hope that the mass vaccination programme will be successful in saving lives and livelihood.

Therefore, I call upon all Penangites to support the mass vaccination programme to make it successful. More information on the programme will be shared with the people to ensure mass participation.

The Penang State government is committed to giving its full cooperation to the Federal authorities to ensure that the vaccination programme in Penang will be carried out successfully.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow after witnessing the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Penang International Airport on Sunday, 21st February 2021