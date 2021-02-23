We would enter March in another 6 more days with not the slightest hint of 150,000 laptops promised by the Minister of Finance while teachers and students continue to suffer due to the inconsistencies and the lackadaisical attitude of PN government

Today is the last week of February, where are the 150,000 laptops promised by the Minister of Finance?

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a statement dated January 27 stated that the roll-out of 150,000 laptops by government-linked companies (GLCs) and related investment firms has been expedited to February.

In another 6 more days, we welcome March with not the slightest hint of 150,000 laptops promised by the Minister of Finance.

Instead, the Minister of Education has made an announcement that schools would reopen on March 1.

The Minister of Education made the announcement on February 19. On that day, we recorded 2,936 new confirmed COVID19 cases while the total number of active cases in Malaysia were 36,797.

In contrast, when the Minister of Education made the announcement to close all the schools starting from November 9, 2020, we recorded 852 new confirmed cases and the total active cases was 11,689.

Obviously, the current COVID19 situation is at least 3 times worse than the situation in November. Yet, MOE has made the decision to reopen the schools. Is MOE prepared to admit that their decision to close school nationwide on November 8 was ill-conceived and precarious?

Not to forget the Home-Based Learning Manual 2.0 (PdPR 2.0) that was announced on February 2.

Teachers worked relentlessly to prepare new timetables, modules to be delivered starting this week, precisely on 22nd February onwards. They spent hours and hours not to mention costs too in preparing for materials to be delivered to students.

Then these teachers now have to deal with the sudden announcement by the Minister of Education which basically means that the new timetables and all other tedious preparations by the teachers would only be used for 1 week.

Poor planning from ministries is making our teachers, parents and students suffer. The inconsistencies and the lackadaisical attitude is causing the entire education fraternity a lot of heartache, trouble and dilemma.

Teo Nie Ching DAP INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021