Statement taken by the police from Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim today in relation to investigations under section 505(b) of the Penal Code and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998

This is to announce that a statement was taken by the police from Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim today in relation to investigations under section 505(b) of the Penal Code and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The said investigations are in respect of a joint official statement of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council made by Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah President Mohamad Sabu and DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng dated 12.1.2021.

The said statement is attached herewith for your reference.

The statement was taken at the PKR Headquarters at approximately 3.30pm and lasted approximately an hour.

I attended the session as well as Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s counsel.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 26th February 2021