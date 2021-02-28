SDMC decision a slap to the Ministry of Education

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) decided that schools in Sarawak’s COVID-19 red zones will stay closed until March 14.

The decision is no different than a slap to the Ministry of Education. Basically Sarawak State Government is saying “I disagree with you.”.

According to SDMC, the decision was made after discussions with Sarawak Health Department and the Education Ministry.

MOE should therefore, explain to the teachers and parents in Semenanjung and Sabah. If they think that schools are unsafe to be open for red zones in Sarawak, why is it safe for us in the other parts of Malaysia?

On February 27, Sarawak recorded 255 new cases, 314 cases in Johor, 862 cases in Selangor, 305 cases in Perak, and 117 cases in Kuala Lumpur.

Total active cases in Sarawak as at yesterday was 2397 cases, Johor 2734 cases, Selangor 3002 cases, Perak 3626 cases, Kuala Lumpur 2911 cases .

Sarawak is currently under CMCO, however Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang are still under MCO. Aren’t these factors all indicators that the COVID-19 situation in Selangor, Johor etc are also very critical? So what are the factors being used to decide that schools in Sarawak red zones stay closed until March 14, while the schools in other states red zones can re-open? What are the measuring indicators employed to arrive at a scientific and logical conclusion that it is indeed safe to re-open schools?

Ministry of Education should convince all Malaysians that their decisions are made professionally backed by proof and proper analysis and they have given equal considerations for the kids in red zones outside Sarawak.

https://www.theborneopost.com/2021/02/26/sdmc-schools-in-sarawaks-covid-red-zones-to-stay-closed-until-march-14/

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 28th February 2021