The Ministry of Health should release the daily list of frontliners inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure public confidence and trust as well as vaccine equity and success in the national vaccination programme in Malaysia.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought unmitigated damage on the lives and economy of Malaysia and the world for the past year, and Malaysia, like the rest of the world, must do the utmost to make a success of the national vaccination programme to ensure that life can return to normal in the shortest time possible.

The cumulative total of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia have reached another gruesome milestone, exceeding the 300,000-mark to reach 300,752 Covid-19 cases, with 1,130 deaths, ranking the country as the 45th country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

It is a matter of grave concern that among these top 45 countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 infections, we are ahead of at least ten countries in daily increase of Covid-19 infections, which means that unless our daily increase of Covid-19 infections come down significantly, we will be ranked higher among the top countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia is about the 100th country to roll out the national vaccination programme. Up to now, more than 241 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in some 103 countries, with the latest daily rate at roughly 6.73 million doses a day.

I welcome the call by the Minister for Science, Technologty and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin for whistleblowers to come forward amid more complaints of attempts to jump the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine, one of whom is consultant physician and nephrologist Dr Rafidah Abdullah.

Those who have complaints about jumping the queue ahead of vaccination priority for the frontliners, in particular health workers, are also invited to forward their complaints to DAP Members of Parliament who are committed to oppose to such abuses of vaccine equity.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st March 2021