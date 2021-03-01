What is unusual and abnormal about Muhyidddin’s anniversary telecast is his failure to act on the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice that an emergency does not preclude the convening of Parliament

What is unusual and abnormal about the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s anniversary telecast is his failure to act on the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice that an emergency does not preclude the convening of Parliament.

On Feb. 25, the Yang di Pertuan Agong said the Parliament sitting can convene during the emergency.

This is enshrined in subparagraph 14(1)(b) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 which states that Parliament should be called, prorogued and dissolved on a date as deemed appropriate by His Majesty on the advice of the prime minister.

Why has the Prime Minister failed to act on the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st March 2021