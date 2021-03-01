At least three parties have the duty to explain their positions to the allegations against Zeti Akhtar and her family members

The 1MDB scandal has refused to go away!

On Saturday, it was reported that Singapore police had alerted Bank Negara (BNM) about possible misappropriation of 1MDB funds from Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, the central figure behind the 1MDB scandal, to a company allegedly owned by Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s husband and son, while she was still the central bank’s governor.

More than 48 hours have passed since the latest expose by the news media; it is time for the Malaysian authorities to break the silence.

In my opinion, at least three parties have the duty to explain their positions to the allegations against Zeti Akhtar and her family members.

Since the matter involves the reputation of our central bank, current BNM governor, Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus should step forward to rebut the allegations and announce the actions that can be taken by BNM against the report.

Secondly, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has to disclose if any investigation was carried out on the allegations and whether the allegations are true or false.

Thirdly, Zeti herself should disclose what legal action she or her family have taken or will take against the allegations.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st March 2021