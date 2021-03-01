The police investigation is an act of intimidation to silence my voice

I was investigated in Bukit Aman over 1.5 hours. The Investigating Officer was polite and respectful and I gave my full cooperation.

I am being investigated under the Sedition Act and Multimedia and Communications Act.

It’s ironic that the police opened investigation papers within nine days from the time one police report was made against me.

I hope they would act just as swiftly when dealing with powerful people, such as ministers who flout COVID-19 SOP, for instance.

I would like to reiterate that I am only exercising my constitutional rights as an elected representative of the people.

It’s very much within my jurisdiction as a Member of Parliament to raise critical and pertinent questions.

This police investigation is an act of intimidation to silence my voice.

But I took an oath to fight for justice and will continue doing my job to the best of my country and my conscience.

I was accompanied by lawyer John Fam.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Monday, 1st March 2021