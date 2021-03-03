Call for an acceleration of the completion of national Covid-19 vaccination rollout

The United States President Joe Biden has announced a two-month acceleration of the American national Covid-19 vaccination roll-out promising that there will be enough coronavirus vaccine doses for “every adult in America by the of the end of May, shortening the earlier July timeline.

The Malaysian Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) should meet and consider ways to accelerate the completion of the national vaccination rollout so that Malaysia can gain full recovery in 2021.

In this context, the proposal by Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) president, Dr. Kuljit Singh of a parallel Covid-19 vaccination programme supplied and run by the private sector alongside the government rollout should given consideration.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021