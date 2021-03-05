The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia’s statement must be condemned

The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) recently called on the government to approve the purchase of COVID 19 vaccines by the private hospitals, allowing them execute vaccinations for corporate clients, and let the public choose the types of vaccines. This is a “blatant looting” statement that humiliates all Malaysians and it must be severely condemned.

Ignoring the shortage of vaccine supply worldwide, the association used the “accelerated vaccination plan” as an excuse to help corporate clients, wealthy and privileged groups to “cut queue”, which completely tampered the country’s current vaccine delivery plan, and undermined the basic principle of equality.

Such action could also lead to social antagonism between the rich and the poor, and undermine national unity.

If the association really wants to speed up the vaccination plan, it should assist the Ministry of Health in implementing the first and second stages vaccinations for the high-risk populations; it should also contribute to the COVID 19 screening work for the higher-risk populations. They should not just sit on the sidelines when there are risks and rush in for self-interest.

If the association could not wait to practice the customer service for the third phase of vaccinations, then they should add their clinic as a vaccination site for the first and second phases of vaccinations for the high-risk groups. Disregarding the basic scientific anti-epidemic principles and infectious disease risk exposure factors, and requesting to vaccinate their wealthy corporate clients for monetary benefits is not a gracious act.

In any case, I would like to commend a small number of private hospitals that have come forward to fulfill their corporate social responsibility (CSR), such as the KPJ Specialist Hospital in Kluang, which assisted the state assembly office in providing free COVID 19 screening for many frontliners in Kluang; The Malaysian Private Hospital Association should follow suit.

Chew Chong Sin SA for Mengkibol

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Friday, 5th March 2021