Is the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia (one of the longest in the world) finally coming under control?

The reported daily increase of 1,529 Covid-19 cases yesterday is an additional sign that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia (one of the longest in the world) is finally coming under control.

The 1,529-cases increase is not only the lowest this year but harks back to 27th December when the daily increase was 1196 cases, as well as to the month of December, the fourth month of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, when for 24 days the daily increase was less than 2,000 cases, and better still, for two days the daily increase was in three-digit figures.

Can Malaysians hope that the daily increase of Covid-19 cases will be in three-digit figures? Malaysians can only keep their fingers crossed.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government plans to vaccinate all 500,000 frontline workers with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by March 31.

Khairy should consider how the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme could be speeded up before March 31, so that the entire Covid-19 national vaccination rollout could be completed ahead of schedule to allow as much of normalcy of life and restoration of economy to be established.

The government move to involve general practitioners from the private sector in the immunisation programme in the second and third phases to maximise and broaden the access of vaccines to the people is most welcome, and should be a step to involve the private health sector in an effective collaboration in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic to save lives and livelihoods as early as possible.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 9th March 2021