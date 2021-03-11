Initiate police investigations against Hadi’s claims

If I remember correctly, the police would jump on any case where there is an alleged attempt to create political instability in the country.

But maybe only when it can be fashioned to implicate Opposition politicians and activists?

Because I haven’t seen the same fervour in questioning PAS President, Abdul Hadi Awang, who said the coup to overthrow Pakatan Harapan was planned right after the last general election.

Didn’t this create political instability?

The stock market was down, investors fled and potential investors were mortified, the people’s vote became redundant and we are still reeling from the after-effects of this coup.

So, why wasn’t Hadi Awang, who seems to know more, called in for questioning?

This chest-thumping remark from the PAS chief also gets me thinking if the brouhaha surrounding The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) was crafted by ruthless individuals as a part of toppling Pakatan Harapan.

That incident become explosive and pitted different communities against each other, again creating a tense environment in our multiracial country.

Hadi and those who were privy to the plan leading up to the Sheraton Move must be made to understand that it’s not a bloodless coup but the dismantling of democracy.

It was a travesty to the people who exercised their voting rights.

We, the elected representatives and the people, therefore deserve to know the truth and more importantly the culprits who choreographed the toppling of a democratically-elected government.

As such, a police investigation is imminent.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Thursday, 11th March 2021