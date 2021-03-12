Cat is out of the bag – to allege that Muhyiddin had an emergency declared because he has lost majority in Parliament is now a criminal offence under Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 and can be fined up to RM100,000, a jail term of up to three years or both

The cat is out of the bag – to allege that the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had an emergency declared because he has lost majority in Parliament is now a criminal offence under Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 and can be fined up to RM100,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

This was admitted no less by the de facto Law Minister, Takiyuddin Hassan, who said at a joint press conference that claiming that the government sought an emergency declaration because it lost its majority in the Dewan Rakyat violates the fake news ordinance.

“It is an offence. To me, it is an offence,” Takiyuddin said.

I had posed seven questions this morning on the fake news Emergency (Essential Powers) (No.2) Ordinance which comes into effect today and Takiyuddin partly answered my fourth question, whether “nephrologist Dr.Rafifah Abdullah’s tweet about the problem of ‘Dua Darjat 2.0’ in the national vaccination roll-out and joint statement by the three Pakatan Harapan leaders, Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Guan Eng and Mohd Sabu, on January 12 on the Emergency Proclamation (were )the cause and inspiration for the Ordinance”.

It is not a “fake news” criminal offence to allege that Muslims would be condemned to a life of injustice and oppression if the International Covenant on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is ratified although 48 of 50 countries where Muslims make up a majority of the population, representing 99% of the Muslims in the world, including countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, UAB, Algeria, Pakistan, Turkey, Tunisia, Morroco, Indonesia and Bangladesh, had ratified ICERD, but it would be a “fake news” criminal offence to allege that the Muhyiddin government had an emergency declared because it had lost its majority in Parliament.

Malaysia is facing the darkest period in its history where Part II of the Constitution on fundamental liberties of liberty of the person, freedom of speech, assembly and association cease to have any meaning whatsoever.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 12th March 2021