Call on Attorney-General to state whether he would prosecute anyone for alleging that the emergency was declared because Muhyiddin had lost the majority in Parliament

According to the de facto Minister, Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday, it would be a criminal offence under Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 for anyone to allege that the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had an emergency declared because he had lost majority in Parliament and would be liable to be fined up to RM100,000, jailed up to three years or both.

Is this the law of the land although the issue has to be decided by the Courts and not by the de facto Law Minister.

In any event, in view of the statement by the de facto Law Minister, the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun should make his position clear, whether he would prosecute any person under the Emergency Ordinance for alleging that the proclamation of emergency was made because Muhyiddin had lost his majority in Parliament.

I had asked yesterday, among other things, whether and when the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 was presented to the Cabinet for approval and why the Cabinet did not suggest that before the Ordinance was gazetted, that there should be a period of public feedback from interested organisations and individuals?

Answers to these questions are awaited.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 13th March 2021