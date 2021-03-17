DAP is committed to be part of the “all of government, whole-of-society” effort to register as many people as possible to take the COVID-19 vaccine

It has been three weeks since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine registration on the 24th of February 2021. On the first day of the registration, more than 500,000 persons signed up to be in the queue to take the vaccine via the MySejahtera mobile app.

More recently, the number of new registrations seems to have reduced noticeably. As of the 15th of March, a total of 5,633,903 vaccine registrations has been recorded. The daily new registrations was under 100,000 persons on the 14th as well as on the 15th of March, 2021.

The total number of registrations thus far comprise approximately 23.4% of the 24.1 million targeted registrations in order to achieve an 80% herd immunity. (This number of targeted registrations would probably have to be adjusted upwards to take into account the undocumented workers).

Without an “all-of-government, whole-of-society” approach to register as many people as possible to be vaccinated, we are in real danger of not being able to achieve herd immunity.

This would have serious consequences not only on the health and physical well-being of Malaysians but more importantly, would have an even more serious and negative impact on the economic well being of the country.

We would still face the possibility of the reintroduction of Movement Control Orders (MCOs) and our borders will not be able to be open to both inbound and outbound business as well as leisure tourism travel.

Given the utmost seriousness of this issue, I call upon ALL DAP Members of Parliament (MPs) and State Assembly Representatives (ADUNs) to conduct a nationwide campaign of COVID-19 vaccine registration exercise in various places including pasar pagi, pasar malam, the respective service centers, shopping malls, coffee shops and other suitable locations.

All DAP state chairpersons should establish a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration committee to lead the COVID-19 vaccine registration initiative in their respective states.

Only if everyone plays their part will we be able to achieve the desired goal of “herd immunity” and bring back life in Malaysia to the pre-COVID19 “normal” again. The DAP is prepared to play our part to the utmost of our abilities.

The authorities, on its part, should re-strategise to accelerate the national vaccination campaign, and do not depend solely on the app MySejatera, allowing not only online but off-line registration; roping more stakeholders into the programme, including private hospitals and the country’s general practitioners, and enabling companies, associations and voluntary organisations to help in the vaccination registration process.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 17th March 2021