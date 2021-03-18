The road to Putrajaya must not be obtained at all costs

We read with concerns the latest development about our Opposition Leader having informal talks with UMNO. Any possible cooperation with any political parties now or in the days to come needs to be based on a common struggle namely having a reformed mindset and a commitment to implement those reforms. Any coalition to be formed must have a noble agenda and a shared value system for it to be sustainable. It is our belief that the existing ‘Kluster Mahkamah’ and even UMNO today do not possess the above agenda and values to rebuild Malaysia.

We have wasted enough time arguing about ‘numbers’ and who should be Prime Minister. A year has passed by after the painful betrayal in the Sheraton Move. We want to move forward. We do not have a shortage of talent amongst Opposition MPs. We want the Opposition leadership to be focused on policies that will win the trust and hearts of Malaysians and lead us into victory in the coming elections.

We do not want to engage in futile exercise to rebuild Malaysia. We do not want to build sandcastles having a majestic grandeur facade but can be easily washed away when the waves come. As Parliamentarians, we want to rebuild Malaysia with the right foundation for without it, this nation will crumble again. We need to learn from the sandcastles built by this Perikatan Nasional government that have no strong foundation and is being held at ransom with constant threats and double-minded resolutions of withdrawal of support from UMNO. We shall not be like them.

The road to Putrajaya must not be obtained at all costs.

Ramkarpal Singh MP for Bukit Gelugor

Darell Leiking MP for Penampang

Syed Saddiq MP for Muar

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Maria Chin Abdullah MP for Petaling Jaya

