Omnibus Muhyiddin Cabinet next Wednesday should convene Parliament by the end of April as all MPs would have been vaccinated against Covid-19

The omnibus Muhyiddin Cabinet next Wednesday should convene Parliament by the end of April as all Members of Parliament, whether government or opposition, would have been vaccinated against Covid-19 by then.
There can be no reason for continuing to shut down Parliament for four reasons:
Let Parliament at the end of April decide whether the emergency ordinances should be turned into law or abandoned, reflecting mandate of the people.
Yesterday, the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases were 1,213 cases – the 13th day the daily increase registered less than 2,000 cases.
I am hopeful that we can break the thousand-barrier in the next 12 days in March and have the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases reduced to three-digit, before falling to double-digit figures to bring one of the longest waves – the third wave in Malaysia – of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world under control.
But this is going to be an arduous effort and the government’s priority must be to enlist the support and co-operation of all organisations, including the civil society, to unite on an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, and not to embark on harsh, disproportionate, unconscionable and unjust measures like the emergency ordinances so far.