Omnibus Muhyiddin Cabinet next Wednesday should convene Parliament by the end of April as all MPs would have been vaccinated against Covid-19

The omnibus Muhyiddin Cabinet next Wednesday should convene Parliament by the end of April as all Members of Parliament, whether government or opposition, would have been vaccinated against Covid-19 by then.

There can be no reason for continuing to shut down Parliament for four reasons:

Parliament can refuse admission to MPs who have not been vaccinated; It is ridiculous and a national and international disgrace if various sectors of national life and the economy could re-open but not Parliament; The emergency ordinances raising the penalty for breach of movement control orders (MCO) and Covid-19 SOPs and on fake news have caused the deepening of the deficit of public trust and confidence in countering Covid-19 measures especially when they are harsh, disproportionate, unconscionable and unjust, bringing the deficit of public trust and confidence to a new low. The emergency ordinances should be immediately suspended they could be presented to Parliament at the end of April for decision; and The Yang di Pertuan Agong has declared that the emergency does not preclude the convening of Parliament.

Let Parliament at the end of April decide whether the emergency ordinances should be turned into law or abandoned, reflecting mandate of the people.

Yesterday, the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases were 1,213 cases – the 13th day the daily increase registered less than 2,000 cases.

I am hopeful that we can break the thousand-barrier in the next 12 days in March and have the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases reduced to three-digit, before falling to double-digit figures to bring one of the longest waves – the third wave in Malaysia – of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world under control.

But this is going to be an arduous effort and the government’s priority must be to enlist the support and co-operation of all organisations, including the civil society, to unite on an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, and not to embark on harsh, disproportionate, unconscionable and unjust measures like the emergency ordinances so far.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 19th March 2021